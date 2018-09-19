Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $416,000 Position in Opus Bank (OPB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Opus Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Opus Bank by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OPB opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $973.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.91. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

