Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 12,238 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 828,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,042 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 526,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,389 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $151,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,115 shares of company stock worth $6,100,246. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

