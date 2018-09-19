Laurion Capital Management LP Has $394,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,884,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

Shares of GD stock opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

