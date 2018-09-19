Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $798,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 101.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,887 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,985,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,514,000 after purchasing an additional 782,621 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 43.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 543.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

