Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.32 and a 12 month high of $156.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

