Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BB&T by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 81,234 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth about $17,754,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BB&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

