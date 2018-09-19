Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,485 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Lantheus worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $626.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.