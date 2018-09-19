Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 5.62. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

