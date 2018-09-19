La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.65

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 6732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on La Jolla Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.69.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LJPC. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,583,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,025 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 698,474 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $8,934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 288,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,345,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,341 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

