KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (KHNGY) and Allergy Therapeutics (AGYTF) Critical Survey

Allergy Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Allergy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allergy Therapeutics and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allergy Therapeutics $81.36 million 2.48 -$3.15 million ($0.01) -34.00 KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $18.90 billion 1.02 $749.01 million $1.25 25.79

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Allergy Therapeutics. Allergy Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allergy Therapeutics and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allergy Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allergy Therapeutics and KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allergy Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.94% 36.61% 10.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Allergy Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR beats Allergy Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on allergy vaccination primarily in Europe. The company's primary flagship product is the Pollinex Quattro for the treatment of allergic conditions. It offers monophosphoryl-lipid A, a substance that enhances the immune response to an antigen or allergen; sublingual product, including Oralvac Compact; Venomil product, which is used for the wasp and bee treatment; and synbiotics that are special formulations of prebiotics and probiotics, such as Kallergen-Th, ATI Prob, and Pollagen. The company also provides Acarovac Plus, a novel microcrystalline tyrosine adsorbed, modified-allergen product developed for treatment of perennial mite allergy; and DAP, a product for use in the diagnosis of type I or immediate hypersensitivity to benzyl penicillin and related antibiotics (beta lactams) by means of cutaneous tests (prick and intradermal). In addition, it develops products based on synbiotics that are Kallergen Th and SynGut; Acarovac Plus and Acarovac MPL that are next generation products for dust mite immunotherapy; Polyvac, a peanut vaccine; and G204, G205, and G306, as well as PQBirch 301 and PQBirch 204 that are subcutaneous immunotherapies, which are in various development phases. The company markets its products in injectable and sublingual formats under various brands. Allergy Therapeutics plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Worthing, the United Kingdom.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

