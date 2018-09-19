Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,295 shares during the quarter. Korea Electric Power comprises approximately 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 194.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 1,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,174. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

