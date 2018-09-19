Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) vs. Seabridge Gold (SA) Head to Head Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: SA) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $747.49 million 4.97 $132.42 million $0.71 24.75 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$7.93 million ($0.14) -79.29

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Seabridge Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 24.94% 18.54% 14.20% Seabridge Gold N/A -3.43% -3.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seabridge Gold does not pay a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Seabridge Gold on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.