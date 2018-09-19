Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Position Lowered by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1,426.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $115,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $756,256.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

NYSE KMB opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.