Keywords Studios PLC (KWS) to Issue GBX 0.53 Dividend

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:KWS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,888 ($24.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,596. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 570 ($7.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,848 ($24.07).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

KWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,060 ($26.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,865 ($24.29) to GBX 2,180 ($28.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,064 ($26.89).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.