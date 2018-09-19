Keywords Studios (KWS) PT Raised to GBX 2,150 at Citigroup

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,400 ($18.24) to GBX 2,150 ($28.01) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KWS. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,420 ($31.52) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.83) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.89).

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.67) on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,848 ($24.07).

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

