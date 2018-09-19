KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYW. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in KEYW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in KEYW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in KEYW by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in KEYW by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEYW opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $466.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KEYW has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.91 million. KEYW had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that KEYW will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

