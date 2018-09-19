KeyCorp Weighs in on LogMeIn Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (LOGM)

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for LogMeIn in a report released on Sunday, September 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LogMeIn’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LOGM. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LogMeIn from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

LOGM opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. LogMeIn has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in LogMeIn by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LogMeIn by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in LogMeIn by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in LogMeIn by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Battles sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $205,258.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,468 shares in the company, valued at $443,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $5,190,442 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

