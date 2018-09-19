Kevin A. Barr Sells 11,937 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Kevin A. Barr sold 11,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $458,738.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,091.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TEX opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

