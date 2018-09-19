Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €6.80 Price Target for Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1)

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €6.80 ($7.91) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.02 ($9.33).

CEC1 opened at €7.00 ($8.14) on Wednesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of €29.50 ($34.30).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

