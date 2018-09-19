Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

In other news, Director Robert John Dales sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$267,300.00. Also, Director William Charles Guinan bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$132,160.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,847 shares of company stock valued at $580,438.

KEL stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 448,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,172. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.10 million. Kelt Exploration had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 20.76%.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.