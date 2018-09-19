Kcash Price Down 3.6% This Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a market cap of $0.00 and $494,651.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

