KB Home (KBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,759,708 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the August 15th total of 7,568,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,208,834 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $2,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,291,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,784,000 after buying an additional 109,984 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in KB Home by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. KB Home has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

