Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack Quinn sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $144,863.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,690.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.23, for a total value of $123,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $939,776. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.