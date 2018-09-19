Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JDG stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,768 ($36.06). 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 1,447.50 ($18.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,420 ($31.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 806 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £19,988.80 ($26,037.25).

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers metal components and casings, fabrication, and bespoke engineering solutions; engineering teaching instruments for universities and technical colleges; and motor control systems, micro-tensile stages, cooling stages, digital imaging for electron microscopes, and beam blanking equipment to OEM customers or directly to end users, such as universities.

