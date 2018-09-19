JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Kinross Gold (KGC) Price Target to $5.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered Kinross Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of KGC opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.12. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 94,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

