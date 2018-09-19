Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,225 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $2,102,572.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,791,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $131.34 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on MORN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

