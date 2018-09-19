Joincoin Market Capitalization Tops $101,590.00 (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Joincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $101,590.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joincoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joincoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,176,707 coins. The official website for Joincoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.