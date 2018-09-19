John W. Kuo Sells 1,327 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Stock

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $147,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 623,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,926. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $130.29. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,463,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $8,313,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 650.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 149,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.