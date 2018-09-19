John M. Albertine Sells 4,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.65 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.15%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 90.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

