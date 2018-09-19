JMP Securities Downgrades Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Market Perform

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of RVNC opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $948.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.29. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 13,690.62%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

