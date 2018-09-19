Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (CRARY)

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Timat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

