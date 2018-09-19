JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,758 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $19,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,795,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,487,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,764,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JD.Com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura dropped their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of JD opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 1.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

