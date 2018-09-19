Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 58,200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,978,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,565,000 after purchasing an additional 661,567 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 78.3% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 523,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.