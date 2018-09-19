Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 120,219 At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.19% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,239 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $502,155.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,100,529.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,897,163 shares of company stock valued at $163,040,136 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

