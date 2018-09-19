Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,799,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,094,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Filament LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 183,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. MED raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

