Jane Street Group LLC Takes $9.16 Million Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 172,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of AADR opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.