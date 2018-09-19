Jane Street Group LLC Buys 195,348 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3,271.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,348 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.65% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 94,645 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $53.32.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.