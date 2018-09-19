Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 241,139 ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,909,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:DGRO opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $689.99.

