Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Receives $79.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

JEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of JEC opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

