ITV (ITV) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ITV to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 195.14 ($2.54).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 151.75 ($1.98) on Tuesday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 221.76 ($2.89).

ITV (LON:ITV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The broadcaster reported GBX 7.10 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). ITV had a return on equity of 73.04% and a net margin of 12.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.