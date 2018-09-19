iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.50 and a one year high of $114.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.3857 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

