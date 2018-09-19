iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Position Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.