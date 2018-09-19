iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $162.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.