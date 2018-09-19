iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Stake Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $111.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.