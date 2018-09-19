iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $3,205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $132,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 325.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

