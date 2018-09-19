iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,408,574 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 26,064,647 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,586,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,605,000 after acquiring an additional 808,488 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,713,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,729 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

