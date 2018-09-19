iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,842 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 927,161 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 31,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 37,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

AAXJ stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $83.52.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

