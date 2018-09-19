iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,815.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,701,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,458 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

