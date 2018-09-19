Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Shares Down 6.5%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) fell 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.09. 829,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,317,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,606,237.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

