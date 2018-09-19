Iqcash (IQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $454.00

Iqcash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Iqcash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $454.00 worth of Iqcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iqcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Iqcash has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00272936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00152260 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.06922376 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Iqcash launched on July 14th, 2018. Iqcash’s total supply is 9,801,709 coins. Iqcash’s official website is iq.cash . Iqcash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

Iqcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iqcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iqcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iqcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

